Sold

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC is selling News-Talk WFAS-F (TALK GM 103.9)/BRONXVILLE-NEW YORK to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $7.25 million. The station, a Class A FM which moved in from WHITE PLAINS in WESTCHESTER COUNTY to the BRONX in 2014, has been simulcasting News-Talk WFAS-A, which broadcasts an all-digital AM signal, since JANUARY, clearing WESTWOOD ONE programming.

In other filings with the FCC, ADAM D. GEARHEART is selling Classic Rock WXLR (104.9 THE X)/HAROLD, KY and Oldies WXKZ-F (OLDIES 105.3)/PRESTONBURG, KY to AJSPD, LLC for payment of liabilities.

And THE POWER FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W257EN/CORDELE, GA to HAMMETT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP. for $15,000.

« see more Net News