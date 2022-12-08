Most Popular Christmas Songs

FINANCEBUZZ is reporting that "Santa Baby" is the most popular holiday song in eight states, the most of any song this year, while "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was voted the most annoying CHRISTMAS song despite its chart topping statistics. “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)" was voted the 2nd most annoying song, followed by “Feliz Navidad.”

That's according to a survey conducted on the most popular CHRISTMAS songs by FINANCEBUZZ on search trends as well as a study among 1500 AMERICANS. The company also did a study to determine which holiday song is most popular in every state in the country. Click here to see the results.

