Now At Headgum

HEADGUM has added "RANDOM ORDER PODCAST" to its roster, including advertising sales through its GUMBALL podcast ad sales platform. The show, hosted by JERMAINE RICHARDS, TREVAUNN RICHARDS, and SHELDON SABASTIAN, launched in 2019 and posts as both an audio podcast and video on YOUTUBE.

"There’s nothing random about our decision to partner with HEADGUM, who is undoubtedly the best network to support our growth in the comedy space,” said RICHARDS. “We’re excited to align with other prolific comedians on the network to expand our roster of guests and topics and reach a diverse new listener base.”

“At HEADGUM, we look for creators who bring a unique perspective to the world of audio and video -- JERMAINE, TREVAUNN, and SHELDON bring their humor and lifestyle to audiences across intersecting platforms and seamlessly market between them; as creative powerhouses, they’ve resonated with audiences just by being themselves,” said HEADGUM VP/Development & Production KAITI MOOS. “We look forward to amplifying their show and introducing new audiences to their content.”

