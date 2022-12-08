Supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Hundreds of celebrities, artists and influencers, including DIERKS BENTLEY, LUIS FONSI, JASON ALDEAN, BRELAND, MAREN MORRIS, CARLY PEARCE, ALICE IN CHAINS, BANDA EL RECODO, LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE, LADY A, KELSEA BALLERINI, SCOTTY McCREERY, SAM HUNT, THOMAS RHETT, ZAC BROWN BAND and more, were photographed in the new, navy blue "This Shirt Saves Lives" t-shirt as part of an annual campaign encouraging fans to become a monthly donor to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

The "This Shirt Saves Lives" campaign became a social media sensation in 2017, with nearly one million shirts distributed to date. Now in its sixth year, the campaign has grown to encompass thousands of supporters who take to their social channels, sharing images and messages with #ThisShirtSavesLives. The new campaign kicked off TODAY (12/8), to correspond with the start of fundraising radiothons happening today and tomorrow on scores of radio stations nationwide.

More than 300 radio stations around the nation host radiothons throughout the year to support the campaign and ask listeners to become a "Partner in Hope," where a monthly donation of $19 earns donors a "This Shirt Saves Lives" tee. Nationally syndicated personality BOBBY BONES is leading the campaign with a live on-air event during THE BOBBY BONES SHOW on DECEMBER 8th and 9th.

Click here to get involved in the campaign.

