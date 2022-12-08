Doja Cat: She's #1 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

After an incredible eight consecutive years, REPUBLIC RECORDS has been bested in the annual MEDIABASE chartshare by COLUMBIA RECORDS, which sported a 15.3 share, up 31% from last year’s 11.7.

The rest of the Overall Top 5 featured RCA (14.1), ATLANTIC (14.1), REPUBLIC (13.0) AND INTERSCOPE (8.3)

Nine formats contributed to the overall number: Top 40, Rhythmic, Urban, R&B, Hot AC, AC, Active Rock, Alternative and Triple A.

DOJA CAT, ED SHEERAN, HARRY STYLES, JUSTIN BIEBER and LIL NAS X were the Most Played Artists Overall, with THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER’s “Stay” and GLASS ANIMALS’ “Heat Waves” the Year’s Biggest Songs.

TOP 40: COLUMBIA (23.8) led the way, with DOJA CAT and HARRY STYLES the Most Played and LIL NAS X’s “Thats What I Want” topping the chart.

RHYTHMIC: RCA (21.1) was #1, with DOJA CAT, DRAKE and JACK HARLOW Most Played while LATTO’s “Big Energy” was #1

URBAN: RCA (15.9) tops the list, with DRAKE, KODAK BLACK and FUTURE Most Played, while KODAK BLACK’s “Super Gremlin” was the chart-topper.

R&B: RCA (20.7) dominated, with BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC at #1, followed by H.E.R. and WIZKID, who had the format’s Most Played song “Essence,” f/TEMS

COUNTRY: BROKEN BOW (9.6) owned the year’s top market share, while MORGAN WALLEN, JASON ALDEAN and LUKE COMBS were Most Played, and DUSTIN LYNCH f/MACKENZIE PORTER’s “Thinking ‘Bout You” was the year’s top Country song.

HOT AC: COLUMBIA (22) topped all labels, ED SHEERAN, JUSTIN BIEBER and DUA were the format’s Most Played, while THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER’s “Stay” the #1 song.

AC: REPUBLIC (22.3) was the leading label, with ED SHEERAN, THE WEEKND and DUA LIPA Most Played, while ADELE’s “Easy On Me” was the format’s top song.

ROCK: CONCORD and ALLEN KOVAC’s BETTER NOISE (10.8) tied, with PAPA ROACH, THREE DAYS GRACE and GHOST Most Played, while THREE DAYS GRACE’s “So Called Life” topped the Active chart.

ALTERNATIVE: WARNER RECORDS (12.7) ruled the roost, with IMAGINE DRAGONS, MANESKIN and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Most Played, while the top song at the format was IMAGINE DRAGONS’ “Enemy (From League Of Legends)”

TRIPLE A: REPUBLIC (11.7) was the leader, with LUMINEERS, SPOON and NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS Most Played, while WAR ON DRUGS’ “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” was top song.

CHRISTIAN AC: CAPITOL CMG (28.3) had almost twice the next leading contender in PROVIDENT, with FOR KING & COUNTRY, PHIL WICKHAM and MATTHEW WEST Most Played, while JORDAN FELIZ’s “JESUS Is Coming Back” topping the song chart.

