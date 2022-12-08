Dakich

DAN DAKICH has exited RADIO ONE Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS after 14 years with the station. He will continue his streaming show "DON'T @ ME" for OUTKICK.

The controversial host and former basketball coach tweeted the news on THURSDAY (12/8), saying that his show that day was "my last show for RADIO ONE." He added, "Given the success of my show, DON'T @ ME on OUTKICK in the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possibly make it.,. I'm not going anywhere. Catch me every day from 9-11 on OUTKICK on DON'T @ ME."

DAKICH's tenure at THE FAN was marked by controversy, including a 2018 suspension by then-owner EMMIS for undisclosed "failure to adhere to the journalistic principles" of the company and a TWITTER argument with a pair of college professors that led to accusations of misogyny; he left his college basketball analyst duties at ESPN shortly thereafter.

ALL ACCESS has reached out to the station for word on DAKICH's departure and the future of his midday time slot.

