Forget about those MÖTLEY CRÜE retirement plans. Hot off the heels of the "biggest NORTH AMERICAN stadium tour of 2022" (with more than 1.3 million tickets sold), DEF LEPPARD and the CRUE will co-headline THE WORLD TOUR with special guest ALICE COOPER. After the launch of EUROPEAN and LATIN AMERICAN dates, the U.S. dates have been announced today.

Produced by LIVE NATION, the tour will kick off AUGUST 5th in SYRACUSE, NY. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across AMERICA throughout the month of AUGUST including being the first-ever show at the H.A. CHAPMAN STADIUM in TULSA, OK.

DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT commented, “After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in AMERICA!”

MOTLEY CRUE said in a joint statement, "We had an incredible time playing THE STADIUM TOUR in NORTH AMERICA this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD TOUR in 2023. CRUEheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!"

Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 10a local time for all shows.

