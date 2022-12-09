Young

CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG will retire, effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 16th. YOUNG joined CAPITOL in 2011 as its Southeast regional before being upped to VP in 2016. In his time at the label, YOUNG and the CAPITOL team landed 76 #1 records, spending 101 weeks in the top spot, garnered 98 Top 10 songs, and bolstered the careers of artists including DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE BRYAN, JON PARDI, DARIUS RUCKER, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, and more.

YOUNG’s career spans four decades and includes time at REPUBLIC NASHVILLE, BIG MACHINE RECORDS, JEFF MCCLUSKY & ASSOCIATES, and MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE, as well as his own indie promotion companies, BOBBY YOUNG PROMOTIONS; THE PROMOTION GROUP; YOUNG, MASSEY, and HUNTER; and YOUNG-OLSEN AND ASSOCIATES.

Over the years, YOUNG has promoted some of Country music’s most prominent talent, including: LYNN ANDERSON, GARTH BROOKS, JOHNNY CASH, KENNY CHESNEY, BILLY RAY CYRUS, JOHN FOGERTY, MICKEY GILLEY, SAMMY KERSHAW, TOBY KEITH, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, KATHY MATTEA, TIM McGRAW, JOHN MELLENCAMP, RONNIE MILSAP, BRAD PAISLEY, JOHNNY PAYCHECK, LIONEL RICHIE, KENNY ROGERS, GEORGE STRAIT, TAYLOR SWIFT, RANDY TRAVIS, SHANIA TWAIN, CONWAY TWITTY, HANK WILLIAMS JR., BROOKS & DUNN, THE JUDDS, THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS, THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND, THE STATLER BROTHERS, and countless others.

YOUNG said, “I’ve been fortunate to have worked for and alongside so many of NASHVILLE’s music industry legends. I’d like to thank legends MIKE DUNGAN and ROYCE RISSER for believing in me and for trusting me the last seven years to lead this kick-ass promotion team. Working alongside ROYCE [RISSER], DAVID FRIEDMAN, DONNA HUGHES, NICK KAPER, LOUIE NEWMAN and CHRIS SCHULER has been a perfect storm, and the pinnacle of my career, and I’m so proud to have represented the biggest names in the format during my stint at CAPITOL. I’d like to thank everyone at UMG, and especially the CAPITOL promotion team" MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, MARA SIDWEBER, ASHLEY KNIGHT, ANNIE SANDOR, KATIE BRIGHT and MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT, all rock stars! I’d also like to extend my appreciation to my many friends over the years in Country radio.”

EVP/Promotion RISSER added, “We are going to miss BOBBY around here. I have had the honor of working with him since the UMG/EMI merger, and during that time, learned his long and storied history in radio promotion. The artists and executives he has worked for and alongside are legendary, and his impact on their careers is simply not calculable. He is absolutely loved by his co-workers and to me, that is the greatest testament to his character. We are excited for him and his family to enjoy some much deserved rest and relaxation. But we will truly miss his presence around UMG. Hopefully, he will come visit us or take us to lunch at BROWN’S DINER.”

