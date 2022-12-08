Carter (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

CNN is reporting that BACKSTREET BOYS' NICK CARTER is denying rape allegations after being sued THURSDAY (12/8), by a 39 year old woman with Autism who claims he attacked her on the group's tour bus in 2001.

According to reports, SHANNON “SHAY” RUTH filed a sexual battery lawsuit in CLARK COUNTY, NV, in which she claims CARTER gave her alcohol and assaulted her after a a concert in TACOMA, WASHINGTON in FEBRUARY 2001 (NET NEWS 12/9). She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

The singer denied the allegation in a statement provided to CNN from his attorney MICHAEL HOLTZ. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. RUTH has been manipulated into making false allegations about NICK – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

No criminal charges have been filed with the alleged assault. Carter's statement comes after ABC announced it is pulling the holiday special A VERY BACKSTREET HOLIDAY, which was set to air DECEMBER 14th.

CNN reports, CARTER faced a similar allegation in 2017 after former pop singer MELISSA SCHUMAN accused him of raping her 15 years prior. Prosecutors in LOS ANGELES, where SCHUMAN sought to bring charges against CARTER, opted to not pursue it because the statute of limitations has expired.

