Chaz & AJ Rock Their Toy Drive

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT's Morning Show CHAZ & AJ hosted their annual CHAZ & AJ/MCDERMOTT CHEVROLET AND LEXUS TOY DRIVE on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th during their morning show and collected $106,411 in toys and cash for local children’s charities.

Guests during the show included musical guests, local celebrities, political dignitaries, and more. Listeners were encouraged to donate online or come to JORDAN’S FURNITURE NEW HAVEN and drop off cash or an unwrapped toy.

PLR morning co-host CHAZ said, “This is the single biggest thing we do all year. To be able to raise over $100,000 in cash and toys, and know that it is helping a child in CONNECTICUT wake up to a better CHRISTMAS, is tremendous. Our listeners are so incredibly generous, and we couldn’t do this without them.”

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN said, “CHAZ and AJ continue to prove, year after year, that local radio is alive and well. And when done correctly, it can truly make a difference in people’s lives. I stood in JORDAN'S at 5:30am with hundreds of listeners who came out to support this show and these great charities. Such a heartwarming feeling to know that we helped a little kid’s CHRISTMAS.”

