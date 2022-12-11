Merloni (Photo: Facebook)

AUDACY Sports WEEI/BOSTON afternoon co-host and former RED SOX infielder LOU MERLONI is exiting the station with the expiration of his contract at the end of the year, and one of his co-hosts, former PATRIOTS tight end CHRISTIAN FAURIA, is being moved to middays to co-host with ANDY GRESH, with GRESH's current co-host RICH KEEFE to be reassigned, reports the BOSTON GLOBE's CHAD FINN. FINN added that MERLONI, who was informed that the station is declining to renew his deal, may continue to contribute to the station's RED SOX game coverage.

MERLONI, who has been with WEEI since 2008, confirmed the news that he was leaving the show in a tweet SUNDAY night (12/11); He will be on the show through this coming week.

The moves leave the afternoon drive show up in the air, with FINN speculating that the show's third host, MEGHAN OTTOLINI, who joined the show in MAY, will remain in place.

