Now On WGSQ

COOKEVILLE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC Country WGSQ (94.7 THE COUNTRY GIANT)/COOKEVILLE, TN has signed up for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER custom local remote newscasts. The station’s reports are anchored by MARK WILSON.

Station EVP JONATHAN MONK said, “After our News Director told us he was retiring, our first call was to VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER. JOEL, JEN, and the team provided us with a top professional with timely and precise news, perfect for our marketplace here in MIDDLE TENNESSEE.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING said, “JONATHAN has used VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER at multiple places over the years. We are excited that he brings us back to COOKEVILLE.”

« see more Net News