Luke Bryan's 'Country On" Is This Week's #1 Country Single
by Phyllis Stark
December 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM (PT)
Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN and his promotion team (particularly outgoing VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG, who is retiring next week) on landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Country On." The song tops the MEDIABASE chart in its 24th week, vaulting from #6 to #1 to do so.
"Country On," which impacted radio in JULY, was written by DAVID FRASIER, STYLES HAURY, MARK NESLER and MITCH OGLESBY, and features SARAH BUXTON on background vocals.