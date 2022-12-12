New #1

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN and his promotion team (particularly outgoing VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG, who is retiring next week) on landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Country On." The song tops the MEDIABASE chart in its 24th week, vaulting from #6 to #1 to do so.

"Country On," which impacted radio in JULY, was written by DAVID FRASIER, STYLES HAURY, MARK NESLER and MITCH OGLESBY, and features SARAH BUXTON on background vocals.

