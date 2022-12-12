Conrad

NASHVILLE-based BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC (BYD) has signed songwriter/producer JARED CONRAD to its roster, where much of his focus will be on writing for sync.

CONRAD, who is managed by BRANDON PERDUE, has produced and written songs for PENTATONIX and MEGHAN TRAINOR, TERRI CLARK, IAN MUNSICK and CODY JOHNSON, RANDALL KING and others.

"JARED knows how to create a track that immediately pulls you in as a listener,” said BIG YELLOW DOG VP/Sync ALEX STEFANO. “He has already blown away our sync team by the quality of songs he has turned in within his first month at BYD. We can’t wait for more and are excited to see where these songs land in the near future, both in cuts and in the sync space."

"I am beyond excited and honored to be a part of the BIG YELLOW DOG team,” said CONRAD, an IDAHO native. “They are an immense force in the sync, Country, and Pop markets and are able to offer their writers and artists so many opportunities to succeed and grow.”

« see more Net News