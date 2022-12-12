Performers Named

Radio has cast its votes and chosen the five upcoming Country artist who will perform at the "New Faces of Country Music" show at next year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th. They are MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK, BIG MACHINE RECORDS' JACKSON DEAN, STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL and FRANK RAY, and ARISTA NASHVILLE's NATE SMITH.

Votes were cast by full-time industry professionals in programming, promotion and distribution of Country music. The show had already sold our prior to the lineup being revealed.

Launched in 1970, the "New Faces" show is the culmination of the annual gathering of Country radio and music professionals. Past performers who played the show early in their careers have included LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, THOMAS RHETT, LUKE BRYAN, TAYLOR SWIFT, BLAKE SHELTON, KEITH URBAN, TIM McGRAW and many more.

CRS 2023 will take place MONDAY, MARCH 13th – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration is open here at $649 per person.

