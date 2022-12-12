Sean Warner (Photo: LinkedIn)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND has promoted SEAN WARNER to President, effective JANUARY 1st, 2023.

He succeeds GEORGE ASH, who previously announced his intention to retire from his position at UMA.

WARNER most recently served as SVP/Commercial after joining the company in 2007 as National Sales Manager. He was responsible for the commercial growth, innovation and digital development of UMA and NEW ZEALAND.

WARNER has led UMA’s commercial business over the past 15 years, in addition to overseeing commercial strategy in SOUTHEAST ASIA, launching BRAVADO’s merchandise and licensing operations in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND region, and developing UMA’s eCommerce business.

Commented WARNER, “It is an honor and a privilege to take on this role as President Of UNIVERSAL MUSIC AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND. As the region’s leading music company, we will continue to innovate and evolve our businesses, and support our artists and labels as they deliver the very best music and culture to fans.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with my colleagues to build on our successes together and would like to thank SIR LUCIAN for his belief in me, and to GEORGE for his friendship, faith and guidance during my time at UMA.”

Added UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, “SEAN’s deep understanding of the AUSTRALIAN market combined with his operational experience and the respect he has earned from his UMG colleagues and artists – both domestic and international – makes him the ideal executive to take on the role of President. I’m confident he will expand our track record of creative and commercial success in a market that is so culturally important.”

SONY MUSIC recently hired VANESSA PICKEN as Chair/CEO for AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND. DAN ROSEN started in his role as President of WARNER MUSIC AUSTRALIASIA in FEBRUARY 2021.

Earlier this year, SEAN WARNER launched COMMERCIAL+, a centralized division within UMA to add value to each area of the business, providing support and strategy across social, streaming, content, data and audience, eCommerce, commercial partnerships, catalogu and sales.

Prior to working at UMA, WARNER was at BMG INTERACTIVE, SONY PLAYSTATION, DMX MUSIC and FOXTEL. He serves as the Chair of the AMTD FUNDRAISING committee for the music charity organization SUPPORTACT and has been instrumental in attracting a number of high-profile artists to UMA.

« see more Net News