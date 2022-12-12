Partners With Write Label

vCREATIVE and WRITE LABEL, a provider of custom creative for broadcast sellers, have announced a strategic partnership to improve efficiency for their shared clients.

vCREATIVE vPPO users can now launch WRITE LABEL from their vCREATIVE portal, giving them immediate access to a nationwide community of freelance writers.

The vCREATIVE workflow allows for a seamless transition to the paperless production order, into the traffic system, and ultimately on the air. Sellers can now implement WRITE LABEL as a core tool for serving their clients in a convenient place – their vCREATIVE dashboard.

WRITE LABEL CEO JAMES DONAHUE commented, “vCREATIVE and WRITE LABEL have enabled our shared clients to easily access quality creative. Our objective is always to meet our users where they are, so connecting into vPPO made all the sense in the world.”

Added vCREATIVE CEO SUSIE HEDRICK, “One of vCREATIVE’s priorities is to work with technology partners across the industry to deliver more value to our customers. By joining forces with WRITE LABEL, we make it easy for station users to leverage a broad community of writing talent, saving time and delivering a more compelling product.”

Mutual clients include DICK BROADCASTING, URBANONE, UNIVISION,NRG and EL DORADO.

« see more Net News