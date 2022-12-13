Hagan

Artist manager KEITH HAGAN has joined MNRK MUSIC GROUP as VP/Management-NEW YORK, bringing his roster of artists including AFGHAN WHIGS, ROBERT FINLEY, CYMANDE, ONDARA, THE WHITMORE SISTERS, and THE MASTERSONS under the MRNK umbrella. HAGAN will report to Pres./CEO CHRIS TAYLOR.

TAYLOR said, “We are so excited to welcome KEITH to the MNRK family. He has an incredible wealth of experience and an amazing roster that is going blossom under the MNRK umbrella.”

HAGAN, founder of SKYLARK ARTIST MANAGEMENT and former co-owner of SKH MUSIC, said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the MNRK team. CHRIS TAYLOR is building a very forward-thinking and proactive team, and I have no doubt that all of the artists I currently work with will benefit greatly from being at MNRK. I look forward to working with everyone and continuing to help grow the MNRK roster.”

Reach HAGAN at khagan@mnrk.com.

