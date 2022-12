SZA (Photo: Jacob Webster)

Early In 2023, TDE/RCA recording artist SZA will head out on her first arena tour. THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICA TOUR kicks off in FEBRUARY.

SZA, who has just released a new album, "SOS," will start the 17-city tour in COLUMBUS, OH before wrapping up the tour in LOS ANGELES at the KIA FORUM on MARCH 22, 2023. OMAR APOLLO will be SZA's opening act on the tour.

