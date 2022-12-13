Six New Capitol VP's

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has promoted six executives within its marketing departments to VP positions for the company effective immediately. JESSICA EASON, ZOE GILLESPIE, KATE HAFFENDEN, CHRIS KERSHAW, BYRON MILLER and ALEX WILLIAMS are now charged with responsibilities that are integral to the launch and success of projects by new and established artists across CMG’s portfolio of labels.

CMG Pres./ARJUN PULIJAL said of the group, “Each of these individuals exemplifies the culture we’re building at CMG; one of innovative and strategic thinking combined with hard work, a passion for music and a belief in our artists that is inspiring and unwavering. I know that everyone at CMG joins me in congratulating JESSICA, ZOE, KATE, CHRIS, BYRON AND ALEX on their well-deserved promotions.”

EASON, now VP/Marketing, joined CMG 2018 as Dir./Marketing, working with artists spanning the CAPITOL RECORDS and MOTOWN RECORDS rosters. In 2020 she was promoted to Sr. Dir./Marketing and segued solely to CAPITOL RECORDS in 2021. Prior to joining CMG, EASON was Dir./Marketing at SABAN BRANDS where she handled marketing for its global portfolio of entertainment brands, including POWER RANGERS, CIRQUE DU SOLEIL and lifestyle and fashion brand PAUL FRANK. EASON is based in HOLLYWOOD and reports to CAPITOL RECORDS SVP/Marketing RAY ALBA.

GILLESPIE, now VP/Brand Partnerships, began her career at CAPITOL RECORDS in 2012 as a publicity intern, joining the company full-time as Coordinator in 2014 in Digital Marketing and Publicity. She was promoted to Dir./Brand Partnerships in 2018. During her CMG tenure, GILLESPIE has worked on partnerships with HALSEY and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, TROYE SIVAN and MAC COSMETICS, PAUL MCCARTNEY and POSTMATES, NORAH JONES and PARACHUTE HOME, among many others. GILLESPIE is based in HOLLYWOOD and reports to CMG Pres./PULIJAL.

HAFFENDE, promoted to VP/International Marketing, joined CMG in OCTOBER 2021 having spent five years at WARNER RECORDS as Sr. Dir./International Marketing. While there, HAFFENDEN worked on campaigns for MAC MILLER, JASON DERULO, BEBE REXHA, NEIL YOUNG, OMAR APOLLO, NLE CHOPPA, AND LIL PUMP. She began her career in the UK at MERCURY DEFJAM in the Publicity department, segueing to ATLANTIC RECORDS there in 2007 as a Tour Publicist before moving to the U.S. with WARNER MUSIC GROUP in 2010. While at WMG, she worked on catalog projects for artists such as MADONNA, GREEN DAY, LED ZEPPELIN, BAD BOY ENT. and The RAMONES. HAFFENDE reports to CMG SVP/Global Marketing, KIERAN THURGOOD.

KERSHAW, promoted to VP/Marketing, joined CAPITOL in 2018 as Marketing Dir., having moved from the UK where he was Sr. Marketing Manager with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) for six years. While there, he oversaw marketing for a wide range of artists such as AURORA, GREGORY PORTER, KACEY MUSGRAVES and CHRIS STAPELTON. KERSHAW is based in HOLLYWOOD and reports to CAPITOL RECORDS SVP/of Marketing, NATHAN SHEPPARD.

MILLER, now VP/Commercial Marketing, Streaming Strategy (Urban), joined CMG in 2017 as Manager/Artist Marketing, and has led the editorial and streaming strategies for artists and projects that include XXXTENTACION’s ? album which has garnered more than 40 billion global streams, and LIL BABY’s MY TURN, which was the highest-selling and streamed album of 2020 in the U.S. He was named CMG’s “Maverick of the Year,” at 2019’s CAPITOL Congress. MILLER is based in HOLLYWOOD and reports to CMG EVP/Global Commercial Marketing & Strategy, MIKE SHERWOOD.

And WILLIAMS, now VP/Gaming Strategy & Business Development, prior to joining CMG earlier this year, was head of North American Gaming and ESPORTS for COCA-COLA, where he led the strategy to drive customer growth through the lens of gaming. Some of his key projects there included launching a global partnership with ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, COKE ENERGY global launch in partnership with 100THIEVES, and overseeing COCA-COLA’s culture strategy and activations for ESPORTS. WILLIAMS is based in ATLANTA and reports to CMG SVP/Digital Strategy & Business Development NIC OSBORNE.

