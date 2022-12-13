Wright

Congratulations to Country singer-songwriter CHASE WRIGHT and his girlfriend, BRITTANY NORRIS, who welcomed son ASHUR LEE WRIGHT on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21st. It is their first child together. NORRIS also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

WRIGHT, who released his debut album, "Intertwined," last year, was recently named one of PANDORA's "Country Artist To Watch" for 2023 (NET NEWS 12/6). The INDIANA native is managed by MORRIS HIGHAM and published by TOBY & MOLLY MUSIC.

PEOPLE.com has photos and more details on the new baby here.

