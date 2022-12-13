Year-End Countdown

BENZTOWN's syndicated countdown show "TOP 10 NOW & THEN" is offering "THE OLD SCHOOL 500," a year-end music countdown special. The special is available for R&B, Rhythmic Oldies, and Classic Hip-Hop radio stations.

The 45-hour music special counts down the 500 greatest old school hits. Tabulated nationwide from Rhythmic Oldies and R&B radio station playlists, “THE OLD SCHOOL 500” also tells the stories behind the hits. The feature is hosted and written by radio personality and music executive RICK NUNN, and is produced by RON SHAPIRO, Creative Director, Programmer, and Producer.

BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON said, "Listeners will love this exciting year-end countdown special for all the reasons they love TOP 10 NOW & THEN. THE OLD SCHOOL 500 is a destination programming event for a holiday weekend and is perfect for the week between CHRISTMAS and NEW YEAR’S. Plus, you can run THE OLD SCHOOL 500 countdown as many times as you’d like throughout the year. It’s a highly listenable and addictive musical treat for music fans who can’t get enough of the best Old School music, memories, and fun.”

For more information, check here. You can also contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

