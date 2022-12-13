Flogging Molly Take To The Sea

FLOGGING MOLLY and SIXTHMAN have announced the next sailing of FLOGGING MOLLY'S SALTY DOG CRUISE, sailing NOVEMBER 8th – 13th, 2023 from MIAMI, FL to HARVEST CAYE, BELIZE and COSTA MAYA, MEXICO aboard NORWEIGIAN PEARL. Pre-sale sign-ups are underway now until MIDNIGHT DECEMBER 14th, and bookings go on sale to the public DECEMBER 16th at 2p (ET). For complete details, please visit www.floggingmollycruise.com.

Guests can secure a cabin on one of SIXTHMAN’s fall 2023 events with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies for the ARB payment method and cannot be used for SIXTHMAN’s monthly payment plan.

The seventh voyage of FLOGGING MOLLY'S SALTY DOG CRUISE will feature an extra day at sea to new ports with nonstop live music from morning to night, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, highlighted by two unique shows from the band and performances by a hand-picked selection of special guests to be announced. The first 400 cabins to book will get to enjoy an exclusive live acoustic performance from the host. The events include whiskey and wine tastings, Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, instrument lessons, swag swap, onboard pro-skaters and tattoo artists, dirty bingo, a belly flop contest, flip cup, and more.

FLOGGING MOLLY vocalist DAVE KING offered a hearty “Ahoy shipmates... I'm here inviting you to join us on our SALTY DOG CRUISE! As always the ship will be stocked with great bands -- and above all, great friends -- so come one and all for good times and merriment, leave your troubles ashore, and whether it’s your first or your seventh, come enjoy the fair seas on the SALTY DOG CRUISE ‘23. Until then, shipmates -- take care and see you soon! Love, FLOGGING MOLLY.”

