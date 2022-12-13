Best Of 2022

Our format editors have compiled the top favorites of the year for the annual ALL ACCESS BEST OF 2022: YEAR END HOT PICKS & 10 QUESTIONS. Programmers and music execs in each format submitted a list of their Top 5 Year End Hot Picks and we take a look back at all the best quotes from our weekly 10 Questions interviews from 2022.

Here's the #1 Most Picked in each format on the 2022 Year End Hot Picks:

Alternative #1 Album: WET LEG – Wet Leg (DOMINO)

Christian #1 Song: KATY NICHOLE – In JESUS Name (GOD of Possible) (CENTRICITY MUSIC)

Country #1 Song: CODY JOHNSON - 'Til You Can't (COJO/WARNER/WMN)

Hot AC #1 Song: HARRY STYLES – As It Was (COLUMBIA)

Rock #1 Album: GHOST – Impera (LOMA VISTA/CONCORD)

Top 40 Mainstream #1 Song: HARRY STYLES - As It Was (COLUMBIA)

Top 40 Rhythm #1 Song: FUTURE – Wait For U feat. Drake & Tems (REPUBLIC-EPIC)

Triple A #1 Album: SPOON – Lucifer On The Sofa (MATADOR)

Urban/R&B #1 Song: HITKIDD & GLORILLA – F.N.F. (Let's Go) (BLACNOIZE!/CMG/INTERSCOPE)

Check out the top quotes in each format on the 2022 Best Of 10 Questions:

Alternative Best Of 10 Questions: HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS OM/PD TOMMY MATTERN said, “THE POINT has always been the Active-Alternative in the market when it comes to current product. I think we cherry pick the best (for ST. LOUIS) from both formats and that forms our playlist. 90’s Alt, Grunge, and Hard Rock are still the glue that hold the station together and we are finally getting more titles from the early 00’s. We try the best of the pop stuff and are usually amazed when something works.”

Christian Best Of 10 Questions: STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WEEC (HOPE 100.7)/DAYTON, OH Mornings JULIE PIERCE said, "I wish that I hadn’t been so afraid to be myself or to be 'real.' For too long that belief/fear seeped into how I approached my air shift, and I know it kept me from truly connecting with my listeners."

Country Best Of 10 Questions: SKYVIEW NETWORKS "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" Host FITZ said, "I think the word 'content' is overused. I believe listeners of radio and other audio companions in 2022 don’t turn it on and say, 'I hope I get some good content today.' I believe they give their time to us because of how we make them feel. We are familiar, we are their friends, we are family and we are relatable. We should also be their escape from this crazy world."

Hot AC Best Of 10 Questions: AUDACY Hot AC WMC-F (FM100)/MEMPHIS Brand Manager/Afternoons CHRIS MICHAELS noted, "Never stop learning. Be curious, ask questions, and be a problem solver. I’ll give you a bonus that I learned in my very first BIG APE staff meeting with CAT THOMAS: 10 x 10 x 10 x 10 x 10 = 100,000. 10 x 10 x 10 x 10 x 5 = 50,000. All it takes is one person on your team pulling half their weight robbing your momentum by 50%. Don’t be that person!"

Rock Best Of 10 Questions: HUBBARD Classic Rock (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO Brand/Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, “This position was at the top of a very short list I’d even consider making a move for. HUBBARD has long been the gold standard of destination companies in our business, and THE DRIVE is a world class brand. The station is embedded into the fabric of one of the greatest cities in the world, right in the heart of my native Midwest. And the team here plays the game at the highest level on a big stage.”

Top 40 Mainstream Best Of 10 Questions: iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT (97.1 ZHT)/SALT LAKE CITY APD/MD/Afternoons AJ CARSON said, “The truth? I’m still the kid in my parents’ basement playing radio. That feeling has never left. I get amped up playing a hit LOUD and layering the production of a hot sounding sweep over the record’s ramp. Hitting the post with a phoner or one-liner is a joy only radio people know. And being on the air is a privilege. Being on the air at KZHT every day is an HONOR. I’m not qualified for a real job, so I’m very lucky. I thank my lucky stars every day for this opportunity.”

Top 40 Rhythm Best Of 10 Questions: TINO COCHINO RADIO Co-Host SERINA PEREZ said, "Especially because society still has a double standard when it comes to women. So, by sharing my opinions and perspective, I always try to make sure I’m not allowing that to slide. As far as who has my back first, well it depends who we are picking on that day! Lol But I would have to say Tino probably is the first to have my back."

Triple A Best Of 10 Questions: FRIENDS OF KEXP Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE Sr. Programming Advisor/PM Drive Host KEVIN COLE said, “The Non-Comm music stations are doing excellent work bringing new music and artists into the lives of our listeners. We’re the ones on the front end of music discovery in radio—yet there’s so many more great artists and bands out there, so one thing I’d like to see in our “system” is even more openness to new music--openness to play unsigned bands and artists because you love them, and openness to embrace diversity, equity, and representation in our programming. In a polarized world, we have an opportunity, a platform, to bring people together via a shared love of music. Let’s do it and make the world a better place!"

Urban/R&B Best Of 10 Questions: RADIO ONE Urban WKYS/WASHINGTON, DC Evening Personality LITTLE BACON BEAR said, "I’m proud of myself and my own tenacity. I don’t cheer for myself very often and a lot of my work is done with others in mind. I fight silent battles just like anyone, but I adapt the best I can. I don’t always get everything right but I’m always trying. I’m proud of my supporters and loved ones --the ones that get it, get it and the ones that don’t. There’s been so many days, shows, or times when I’ve had my face in my hands but have pulled it up all together because of the people I serve and their need for my success. They meet me where I’m at, even if that means being a light when I’m low. I’m proud of their love for me."

