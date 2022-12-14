Jones

DAVID C. COOK, parent company of INTEGRITY MUSIC, has promoted Creative Director JASON B. JONES to the newly created role of VP, Creative. In this new position, JONES will help expand DAVID C. COOK’s global influence through INTEGRITY MUSIC and DAVID C. COOK’s publishing and curriculum.



In his current role at INTEGRITY MUSIC, JONES has helped provide resources for the global church and has served on the DAVID C. COOK senior leadership team. He joined INTEGRITY MUSIC in 2015 as Sr. Director of Visual Communications, quickly building a team largely responsible for growing and supporting its international roster of worship and gospel artists. During that time, JONES was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including a GMA Dove Award and multiple nominations. JONES brings 17 years of industry experience working with other labels and artists in similar capacities, including TOBYMAC, AMY GRANT, CHRIS TOMLIN, MATT REDMAN, MICHAEL W. SMITH, and KARI JOBE.



“JASON has a unique ability to create at the highest level and translate that creativity into wide-reaching, meaningful impact,” said INTERGRITY MUSIC President JONATHAN BROWN. “Over the past six years, I’ve personally seen JASON's care and intentionality in the way he leads others. I have no doubt that in this next season of his career he will continue to foster a culture of imagination and elevate the overall ministry of DAVID C. COOK and INTEGRITY MUSIC.”



“I am humbled and excited to work alongside this expanded team, and thankful for the opportunity to help innovate and grow our ministries,” added JONES. “I'm eager to dive into this new role and ready to further cultivate a culture of market-leading creative development.”

