REPUBLIC RECORDS named BEAU BENTON to the new role of SVP/Media & Operations today (12/14). The eight year company veteran will remain in the SANTA MONICA offices and will continue to handle media strategy and orchestrate campaigns for artists including POST MALONE, EDDIE VEDDER, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE, KID CUDI, JOHN LEGEND, JAMES BLAKE and THE WEEKND as well as JAMES BAY, JEREMY ZUCKER, YUNG GRAVY, and more.

In his new role, he will also be overseeing operations for REPUBLIC RECORDS in LOS ANGELES along with Co-Pres. WENDY GOLDSTEIN. In addition to large scale events,BENTON will serve as the liaison for internal LOS ANGELES team communication overall.

BENTON joined REPUBLIC RECORDS in 2014 as VP/Media. He had previously spent 10 years at the independent PR agency 42WEST.

BENTON said of the promotion, “The SANTA MONICA office continues to grow and is really starting to feel like a proper West Coast home base for REPUBLIC artists and our East Coast leadership team when they’re in town. I’m honored to be entrusted to continue to fortify our presence out West and shore up REPUBLIC’s bicoastal reach even more.”

EVP/Media & Artist Relations JOSEPH CAROZZA added, “It’s been such a pleasure working with BEAU every day for the last ten years. As a colleague and as a friend, I’ve had a front row seat to his media expertise, his love and commitment to artists and the team and his infectious energy. He’s an incredible partner, and his leadership will continue to be invaluable to both our LA staff operations and media department.”

