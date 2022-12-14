Foxx

AUDACY has named JOHN FOXX Brand Mgr./morning host for Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK following the retirement of industry veteran SCOTT SHANNON. FOXX will launch the new AM show this FEBRUARY, airing weekdays from 6a to 10a (ET). He will assume the Brand Mgr. role from JIM RYAN.

As content lead for the station, FOXX will collaborate with RYAN, who will remain SVP/Programming for AUDACY NEW YORK and Brand Mgr. for Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7). FOXX will also continue as Brand Mgr. of Country WXBK-HD-2. He will report for all positions to CHRIS OLIVIERO, Market Pres. for AUDACY NEW YORK.

FOXX most recently served as Brand Manager of Country KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON and Regional VP/Country Programming at AUDACY. He joined KILT 11 months ago (NET NEWS 1/12) after serving as Brand Mgr. for AUDACY's Country WNSH/NEW YORK until it flipped formats. A nationwide search is underway to identify his successor.

