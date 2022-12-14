Garber Family

The music industry is rallying to contribute to the GOFUNDME page set up for industry veteran JESUS GARBER, who has been hospitalized since JUNE and has survived a number of surgeries and complications while preparing for a kidney transplant. An undiagnosed case of pneumonia caused his heart to stop twice, and he suffered broken ribs from the CPR, putting him on a ventilator. He's now in an acute care facility.

On top of GARBER's illness, he and his wife TERESA have been caring for her parents who are in their 90s and ATTICUS, their 16-year-old son, who has special needs. They have also been displaced from their home since 2019, losing 80% of their cherished belongings in a home disaster.

Friends and family have set up a GOFUNDME page to help with the financial debt and to help TERESA and ATTICUS. Since JESUS went into end-stage kidney failure in 2020, his work has stopped, so there has been no income. The GARBER trio has been secretly struggling financially - never wanting to ask for help - always praying for miracles. This year's medical problems will add more.

To help the family and contribute to the GOFUNDME campaign, click here.

