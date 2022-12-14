Cotter And Morris

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS has hired JARED COTTER as VP/A&R and FEDERICO MORRIS as Dir./A&R for the company. In these roles, they will join VP/A&R SAM DRAKE in supporting RANGE MUSIC’s management talent, label joint venture with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG)/VIRGIN MUSIC & ARTIST LABEL SERVICES (VIRGIN) as well as RANGE MUSIC PUBLISHING.

COTTER comes to RANGE from entertainment company THE HEAVY GROUP, which he co-founded in 2016. There, he has helped launch the careers and co-managed international pop star BAZZI, R&B phenom KIANA LEDÉ, multi-platinum production group RICE N’ PEAS (KEVIN WHITE AND MIKE WOODS), and multi-platinum songwriter CHELSEA LENA resulting in billions of streams and millions of records sold worldwide. He will continue to manage BAZZI and co-manage clients ROSE BETTS, BEN KESSLER, BOSTON & PAT, VEYAH and cultural icon JAY SEAN with JEREMY SKALLER and continue to expand the growing roster of artists at the record label at RANGE.

MORRIS most recently served as Publishing A&R and manager at ELECTRIC FEEL ENTERTAINMENT, where he worked closely with multi-platinum hitmakers including CARTER LANG, NICK MIRA, STARBOY, WESTEN WEISS, and TEO HALM, as well as artists 24KGOLDN and GRIM STEPPER. His work on songs eventually recorded by BTS and TRIPPIE REDD has generated more than 500 million streams globally. While at ELECTRIC FEEL, MORRIS signed CALLAN WONG, who produced LIL MOSEY’s 5X-platinum “Blueberry Faygo,” and co-led the creative for a 10-day writing camp with FUTURE, yielding hit singles with his features including NARDO WICK’s platinum “Me or Sum” and EST GEE’s “Shoot It Myself.”

RANGE MEDIA Managing Partner TYLER HENRY said, “We have had the pleasure of working with JARED over the past year on BAZZI, and can proudly say he is one of the great artist advocates in this industry. His patience and eye for talent is superb, and we are thrilled to sign and develop more artists together. His background as an artist, TV host, publisher and manager makes him one of the most well-rounded executives in the business, uniquely suited for the dynamic nature of our business.”

DRAKE added, “FEDERICO’s creativity, focus, and dedication to signing and developing talent is unmatched. His deep relationships within the creative community, his proven ear for hit records, and his ability to identify and develop the most promising young artists make him the perfect fit for everything we’re building at RANGE and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the A&R team.”

