Skoog

Global music company AMUSE has hired KARL SKOOG as CMO to lead the marketing and communications teams for the company. He was previously CMO at global creative powerhouse FOTOGRAFISKA, where he led their international development, and NGO THE SWEDISH BRAIN FOUNDATION. SKOOG also has vast experience working as Head/B2B Marketing and Product at TELE2, and EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING.

With over two million users globally, AMUSE is currently the fifth largest music distributor in the world, in terms of releases per month. The company works with multiple gold and platinum streaming artists, including U.S. Indie group YOT CLUB, Canadian Rap/R&B artist 80PURPPP, and most recently RYAN MACK, who all have millions of listeners monthly.

SKOOG said, “It feels truly amazing to become a part of the AMUSE team, who redefines the music industry in a disruptive way. We are in the middle of an exciting phase of growth, as more and more artists are discovering AMUSE and are thrilled about what we offer them. I’m looking forward to help artists build their careers on their own terms, fueled by our unique discovery platform.”

CEO ROSHI MOTMAN added, “2022 has been an exciting year for us, in our ever-evolving mission to amplify independent artist’s careers and create the biggest possible impact for them. Our artist teams are experts in marketing strategies with a deep understanding of the current music landscape who are helping our artists to grow into their full potential, while they can focus on creating their art.”

« see more Net News