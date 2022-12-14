Popovich

AUDACY CLEVELAND's VP/Programming DAVE POPOVICH announced WEDNESDAY (12/14) he will retire in early 2023, most likely in early spring. POPVICH has been with the five-station cluster in his current role since 2006.

SVP/Market Manager TOM HERSCHEL made the announcement to the staff in an email, stating, "DAVE's extraordinary career has spanned many decades (hey, he started early!), culminating in a remarkable run with our four primary stations in CLEVELAND. In particular, his legendary programming skills and uncanny eye for radio talent have helped position AC WDOK (STAR 102) and Hot AC WQAL (Q104) as iconic brands in the country."

Before POPOVICH came to CLEVELAND, he programmed AC KIMN/DENVER, iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7) and Hot AC WMVX (MIX 105.5)/CLEVELAND, was a consultant with McVAY MEDIA in CLEVELAND, and OM for numerous other stations across the country.

POPOVICH said, "I am excited to write the next chapters of my life. I am healthy, happy and grateful for the teams I have worked with for 50+ years. I've had the time of my life laughing and learning every day. I will miss you, but I will be listening from my cabana on the beach."

