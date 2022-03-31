-
Kelly Ford Departs VP Role At PickleJar
by Phyllis Stark
December 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM (PT)
Country radio veteran KELLY FORD has departed the live entertainment and artist tipping app PICKLEJAR, where she had been VP/Programming since MARCH (NET NEWS 3/31).
FORD, who has won three COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) awards, an ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) award, two GRACIE awards, and a MARCONI award, was morning host at AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK until it flipped formats in OCTOBER 2021. She has had prior radio career stops in LOUISVILLE, KY and DENVER, and was co-host on WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated TY, KELLY & CHUCK morning show out of NASHVILLE with TY BENTIL and CHUCK WICKS.
