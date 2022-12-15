Scott & Patty

According to many who were present for SCOTT SHANNON’s final in-studio show from WCBS-F/NEW YORK (12/15), it was a wonderful and as expected emotional day for SCOTT, longtime co-host PATTY STEELE (who is not retiring from radio), cast member BRAD BLANKS and producer HEATHER BERMUDEZ were on hand as well as family and friends of SCOTT’s like:

SCOTT’s wife TRISH SHANNON, daughter KATHLEEN, SCOTT’s agent JOHN McCONNELL, longtime friend and former WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK PD STEVE KINGTON (PATTY STEELE’s husband), AUDACY SVP/Programming JIM RYAN, plus noted radio personality JOEY REYNOLDS (turned cheesecake empresario), KEN LANE, former Z100 Promotion Director, DAVID PLOTKIIN who created the amazing montages of SCOTT and PATTY’s careers and of course “RADIO’s BEST FRIEND” ART VUOLO who taped it all.

Trish Shannone, Steve Kingston, Scotty, Patty

Scott, Patty & Ken Lane

SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, “My last show in the CBS-FM studio was magic! We played air checks of PATTY STEELE and every station she ever worked at. We then ran a montage of my career: WABB (1480)/MOBILE where I was known as SUPER SHANNON. Then all the way through WMPS (680)/MEMPHIS, WMAK/NASHVILLE, WQXI-A/ATLANTA, WPGC/WASHINGTON (I left there with an 11-share in ARBITRON) and then WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA where I started the Morning Zoo. Then we played the last show at Q105 and then the sign on of Z100, onto KQLZ (PIRATE RADIO)/LOS ANGELES, WPLJ/NEW YORK, and then CBS-FM.”

Joey & Scott

SCOTT added, “My real passions in the radio business have always been being on the air and teaching. I love to find a young passionate person who wants to be a star – you need passion and work ethic to make that happen.

“My thanks to PATTY and everyone who has been with me all of these years. I could not have done this without all of you. The thing I am most proud of is that I got through the show without one tear – that took focus and concentration, and I came close to losing it a few times for sure."

PATTY STEELE told ALL ACCESS, “It was an amazing show and a wonderful run with SCOTT beginning late in 1986 to 1989 at Z100 when he left for PIRATE RADIO and from there 11 years at WPLJ, and nine years at CBS-FM.

“This guy, SCOTT, we all live with and work with him every day, and can’t imagine what it’s like to live with him day in and day out. It was beautiful thing to have been through three iterations of SCOTT SHANNON at Z100, WPLJ and then at WCBS-FM where it was warm and fun and personal. SCOTT was amazing in his ability to change with the times and the resources that we had available. I am fascinated about the future and new opportunities in Talk Radio and Podcasting. And you never know – we may turn up again, somewhere, together.”

KINGSTON remarked, “This was a great day for all of us. It capped an amazing run for SCOTT from working with him at WPGC all the way to Z100 and full circle to WCBS-FM. I can’t imagine SCOTT chasing golf balls for the rest of his life and I look forward to the return of SCOTT & PATTY one day to the NEW YORK airwaves.

"And as we were carrying nine years of life and memorabilia out of WCBS-FM, AUDACY CEO DAVID FIELD walked us to the lobby, shook everyone's hand and asked how everyone was and thanked PATTY three times. What a classy move."

Final WCBS-F Holiday Spectacular At Blythedale Children’s Hospital

“Now it’s onto our last show together for PATTY and me for our final WCBS-FM Holiday Spectacular at BLYTHEDALE CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL (12/16). We’ll have ROB THOMAS on hand (back for his 23rd consecutive appearance) MARK RIVERA of BILLY JOEL’s band, JAX, SIX13, CONSTANTINE MAROULIS, JAKE THISTLE and the talented TIM McLOONE & THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS.

“After that, it's down to FLORIDA for a month of golf and then I will decide what to do – until then so long BUCKAROOS, Happy Trails.”

« see more Net News