BILLBAORD is reporting that Rapper GUNNA (SERGIO KITCHENS) pleaded guilty in the criminal case against YOUNG THUG and other alleged members of an ATLANTA gang on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14th, ending his involvement in the case and securing his release from jail.

STEVE SADOW, GUNNA's lawyer said the Rapper had taken a so-called "Alford plea," a maneuver that allows a defendant to enter a formal admission of guilt while still maintaining innocence, “to end my personal ordeal.”

BILLBOARD says the Rapper pleaded guilty to a single charge and was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released because he was credited with one year of time served and the rest of the sentence was suspended. FULTON COUNTY jail records confirm GUNNA was released later on WEDNESDAY.

Despite his guilty plea, the Rapper apparently stressed that he did not cooperate with prosecutors in any way to convict YOUNG THUG or any of the other defendants in the case.

GUNNA said, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

