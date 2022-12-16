Opie Joe

SUMMITMEDIA LLC TODAY (12/16) announced OPIE JOE (BRIAN CREASON) as the new PD of Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF) and Classic Hits WNOX (AWESOME 93.1)/KNOXVILLE, TN. OPIE JOE has been with the cluster for more than a decade, serving as an on-air personality and MD for WCYQ.

The programming role has been open since the departure of former OM SCOTT GAINES over the summer (NET NEWS 8/2).

SUMMITMEDIA EVP RANDY CHASE said, "OPIE’s passion for our business and relationships in the Country music and KNOXVILLE community are invaluable. He brings great energy, a diverse skillset, and forward-thinking, which makes him perfectly suited to bring both stations and our digital assets to a new level."

"I’m beyond excited to take this next step in my career with SUMMITMEDIA," OPIE said. "My family and I moved to KNOXVILLE 11 years ago, and never imagined it would lead to this incredible opportunity to grow in my profession and serve the east TENNESSEE listeners."

