Fauria, Keefe And Merloni

AUDACY's Sports Radio WEEI-F/BOSTON is making some programming changes. CHRISTIAN FAURIA will move from afternoons to host the station’s midday show alongside ANDY GRESH, weekdays from 10a to 2p (ET). Current midday show co-host RICH KEEFE will transition to host nights from 6p to 10p (ET) and serve as pregame host for RED SOX Baseball broadcasts. And LOU MERLONI is departing his role as afternoon host. He will join the station’s flagship coverage of the BOSTON RED SOX, calling at least 60 regular season and 10 spring training games in the broadcast booth, and joining the station’s offseason talk-show programming. MERLONI will serve as WEEI’s RED SOX insider and make regular appearances on the station programming as team news breaks. All moves are effective JANUARY 3rd, 2023.

Concurrently, JOE CASTIGLIONE, who has been a part of WEEI’s RED SOX broadcast team since 1983, will call 81 games in 2023 and MEGHAN OTTOLINI and CHRISTIAN ARCAND will continue to host the station’s afternoon show.

SVP/Market Manager MIKE THOMAS said, “These changes will further strengthen the news, information and entertainment that BOSTON sports fans count on every day. Lou grew up here, played for the SOX and has been our ‘baseball guy’ for more than a dozen years. His move to the booth will make our gameday coverage even better for RED SOX fans across NEW ENGLAND.”

