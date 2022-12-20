Profitt Will Perform

Country radio specialists MIKE O’MALLEY, BECKY BRENNER and KENNY JAY of the consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER will host their 29th annual Pre-CRS Seminar on MONDAY, MARCH 13th at NASHVILLE’S OMNI HOTEL from 8:30a to 11:30a (CT). The event, held just prior to the start of the annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS), is co-sponsored with BMLG RECORDS.

The sessions will address personal career growth, increasing ratings and revenue, and a first look at "RoadMap," the firm's annual Country P1 perceptual study, plus essential topics facing Country radio. Guests will also enjoy a performance from BMLG RECORDS artist SHANE PROFITT.

BRENNER said, “Don't be the person who walks around CRS saying, ‘I'm sorry I missed the A&O&B sessions, I heard so many good things.’ Join us for this three-hour hot topic, ratings and revenue boosting, music-filled extravaganza.”

The A&O&B Pre-CRS Seminar agenda and a full list of presenters will be announced in early 2023. The event is free, and open to all music industry professionals. RSVP to JAY at kenny@aandoandb.com.

Click here for more info CRS.

« see more Net News