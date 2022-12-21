Breaking Up Into Three Units

INSIDE RADIO is reporting that NIELSEN’s new owners plan to reorganize the measurement company into three separate units starting in JANUARY. This comes just days after news that Managing Partner BRAD KELLY will exit the company in JANUARY as well (NET NEWS 12/20). In addition, the restructure will lead to the departure of five top executives in the company.

The biggest of the three units, according to AD AGE, is NIELSEN AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT, which will reportedly be run by the current COO of the overall company, KARTHIK RAO. RAO will be named CEO of the division and report to NIELSEN CEO DAVE KENNY. The other two business units will be NIELSEN ANALYTICS and GRACENOTE.

Among the top execs exiting NIELSEN is Chief Data and Research Officer MAINAK MAZUMBAR, known for his work on developing miniature wearable PPM devices, which are part of the audio plan for NIELSEN ONE. His exit is seen by some as a setback given his key role in overseeing the development of NIELSEN ONE.

In an interview with AD AGE, KENNY said the raft of executive-level exits is triggered by a reorg that will make its measures stronger. Two execs will absorb parts of MAZUMDAR’s role, including PETER DOE, currently head of research at MICROSOFT’s XANDR. DOE is a former NIELSEN data and analytics executive who left in 2015 to help launch CLYPD as Chief Research Officer. He’ll hold the same title at NIELSEN AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT, reporting to RAO. The other exec taking some of MAZUMDAR’s role is CHRISTINE PIERCE, currently NIELSEN’s SVP of U.S. Media Operations and former SVP of Data Science. She will lead the Global Data Solutions group, also reporting to RAO.

