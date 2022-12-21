Havlat

iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KBCO/DENVER-BOULDER's Midday Personality GINGER HAVLAT is retiring after 40 years in the market. Her last day on air is SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31st.

HAVLAT said of her announcement, "Since its inception in 1988, I’ve hosted hundreds of live sessions in KBCO STUDIO C and interviewed so many talented musicians. I had the wonderful opportunity to be among the first to interview artists like JACK JOHNSON, SHERYL CROW and BRANDI CARLILE early in their careers. As a self-proclaimed 'Beatlemaniac,' my most cherished career moment was interviewing PAUL MCCARTNEY backstage at FOLSOM FIELD in 1993. What I valued most about my years on the air at KBCO was sharing and connecting with our audience. I recently had a listener say that ‘you are us,’ which meant so much, as I always wanted to be a friend on the other side of the speaker.”

