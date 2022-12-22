Business Of The Year

HEH COMMUNICATIONS Country KSAM and Adult Hits KHVL (THE LAKE)/HUNTSVILLE, TX, were selected by the HUNTSVILLE/WALKER COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE as Business Of The Year for 2022, announced at the sold-out 88th annual gala on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th.

HUNTSVILLE WALKER COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE President/CEO RAY HERNANDEZ commented, “I remain encouraged that our community is in great hands by the example of unwavering leadership displayed by the caring professionals of KSAM and THE LAKE. They stand tall among the many businesses that call our community home. They step forward time and time again, helping tell the story of the people, places, and businesses we all serve.”

Added station GM TIM JOHNSON, “Our small but mighty team is dedicated to serving our communities with local news, local weather and local sports. We seek out and partner with non-profits and important local organizations. We’re focused on serving all three local customers: the listeners, the advertisers and each other.”

KSAM and KHVL teamed up on NOVEMBER 30th and DECEMBER 1st for a WALKER COUNTY-wide food, toy and pet supply drive to fill the needs of six local charities. The 16th annual RADIO MASH generated more than $20,000 in cash, gift cards and supplies.





(L-r) KSAM/KHVL Ops. Mgr. Bryan Reeder, The LAKE radio personality Glenn Edwards, KSAM/KHVL GM Tim Johnson, Chamber Of Commerce Chair Stephanie Pitts.





