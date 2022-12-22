Frank Lauria: A Pop Culture Legend Passes

Author, poet, screenwriter, comic book writer, globe-trotting adventurer, film and Broadway actor, copyrighter, performance artist, musician, telepath and Renaissance man FRANK LAURIA has passed away at the age of 87. He was married to ex-ISLAND RECORDS publicist ELLEN SMITH for the past 39 years after being introduced by MARIANNE FAITHFULL.

In an extraordinary life and remarkably prolific literary career spanning from The Beats in the '50s to '60s pulp, '70s psychedelia, '80s fantasy, '90s neorealism, 2000s film novelizations, and horror mystery and crime series in the 2010s and 2020s, LAURIA drew on his unique life experiences, spiritual insights and deft world-building abilities to create unforgettable characters, incredible universes and captivating mysteries. He also had the unique ability to be at the epicenter of cultural moments as they happened, from befriending JACK KEROUAC to exploring telepathy on a freighter to TANGIER with ART GARFUNKEL and hanging out with PAUL BOWLES.

For ROB COHEN's ROTHCO PRESS, LAURIA brought new life to his DOCTOR ORIENT series with "Demon Pope," launched a new classic crime noir series with "Fog City Blues," and relished in his horror writing chops with "Melody Dawn." During this time he also continued to act in short films and play and record with his band UNCLE FRANK & THE CO-DEFENDANTS.

As ELLEN says, “He is now beginning the next chapter...of FRANK LAURIA.”

