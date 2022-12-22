Duke Wright Back In The Day

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS President/CEO DUEY E. "DUKE" WRIGHT JR. passed away earlier this week at the age of 83.

WRIGHT founded the company in 1958 as a teenager, acquiring an AM station in WAUSAU, WI with the help of his parents. The station relaunched as Top 40 WRIG above the family's music store, where he was a DJ.

WRIGHT graduated college and continued running the company, acquiring an FM station and expanding into other markets.

Privately owned, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has 82 stations in 18 markets across the Midwest in ILLINOIS, INDIANA, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TENNESSEE and WISCONSIN.

A member of the WISCONSIN BROADCASTING MUSEUM HALL OF FAME, WRIGHT's three children all work at the company, including COO MICHAEL WRIGHT, CMO MARY KAY WRIGHT and Chief Sales Officer JEFF WRIGHT.

« see more Net News