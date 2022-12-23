Wright

One of the last of the privately owned broadcast companies lost its legendary leader earlier this week when MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS President/CEO DUEY EDWARD "DUKE" WRIGHT JR. passed away at the age of 83 on DECEMBER 21st, leaving the stations in the hands of his three children and wife after a historic 68-year run in the industry.

DUKE’s love of broadcasting began at age 15, when he hosted a live music program on WSAU-TV in his hometown of WAUSAU, WI. Later, a talented lifelong musician, he ultimately made the decision to pursue a career in radio broadcasting over music, a decision he would later say, “seemed to end up turning out pretty well."

In 1958, a teenaged WRIGHT convinced his parents to invest in an AM station in their hometown, relaunching as Top 40 WRIG (for WRIGHT) with a studio located above the family music store, where he often DJed at the turntable, and performed in local jazz bands. He called the company WRIG INC.

A pioneer in radio, WRIGHT recognized and implemented innovative changes that would later prove to have major impacts on the industry. The first was when he took a chance on a brand-new format created in the '50s in rock 'n' roll, then when he acquired an FM station to go along with his AM, believing the format would have a big future.

WRIGHT eventually founded MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS in 1971, starting with WROE-F/APPLETON, WI before expanding to more than 80 radio stations in 18 markets over nine states in ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TENNESSEE and WISCONSIN.

It was DUKE’s vision to provide his communities with the best programming and the best technical facilities, led by the best broadcasters. He believed in the importance of being “live and local” and radio’s unique characteristic of providing companionship to listeners.

WRIGHT served on many national and state broadcasting boards and committees. He was awarded numerous honors during his illustrious career, including induction into the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME, the WISCONSIN POLKA HALL OF FAME and the WISCONSIN ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME.

Three of WRIGHT's four children, who all work at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, will run the company -- COO MICHAEL WRIGHT, CMO MARY KAY WRIGHT and Chief Sales Officer JEFF WRIGHT -- along with PEGGE WRIGHT, his wife and partner for more than 50 years.

