Nigel Burlinson: U.K. Publishing Exec Remembered

U.K. music publishing executive NIGEL BURLINSON, known for his work on the administration of THE BEATLES song catalog in the '60s, as well as his work with BOB MARLEY, has died at the age of 86.

Early in his career, BURLINSON worked for THE BEATLES music publisher DICK JAMES, where he handled all administrative matters relating to the band’s works. He also worked with ELTON JOHN early in the songwriter's career.

BURLINSON then moved onto PLANETARY NOM, the UK partner of MORRIS LEVY's ROULETTE RECORDS, before becoming Director Of Royalties at the newly-launched UK division of LANCE FREED's RONDOR MUSIC, where he supervised artist catalogs, including THE BEACH BOYS and BRIAN WILSON, BILLY PRESTON, BOB MARLEY, JOAN ARMATRADING, HERB ALPERT, ALBERT HAMMOND, JOHNNY NASH, GALLAGHER & LYLE, THE CARPENTERS and DIRE STRAITS, among others.

In the early '80s he began running the copyright department of WARNER BROS. MUSIC USA, before returning to the UK four years later where he worked with WARNER BROS. in LONDON.

After spending a period of time in FRANCE with his wife, BURLINSON began working in the PARIS office of the newly-merged WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC before becoming head of royalties and accounting.

BURLINSON contributed discographies and liner notes for product retrospectives of major artists such as BILL HALEY, DEAN MARTIN, DORIS DAY, PAT BOONE, ROSEMARY CLOONEY and JOHNNIE RAY.

Former RONDOR MUSIC President LANCE FREED said, “NIGEL BURLINSON was an integral part of RONDOR MUSIC’s success in the '70s. He was Director Of Royalties in the formative years at our UK company and he was a large factor in the affection BOB MARLEY felt for the company. He was a gentle man who was loved by every one of us. I remember him as a remarkable person who was generous in spirit and kindness.

“He will be long remembered and celebrated by all of us who had the privilege of working with him. It’s not often that simple human kindnesses like that can set the standard for a company, but NIGEL set the bar so high we all admired and loved him. The news of his passing will have a profound effect on all who knew him.”

Friend, producer and BEATLES scholar MARTIN LEWIS added, "He overflowed with human kindness. He was a man of grace and dignity. He was – in the original sense of the term – quite literally a gentle man. To repurpose some phrases I learned from him, 'I will miss NIGEL for the life of copyright and in perpetuity. And all renewable extensions thereupon...'"

