Seeker's Evan Bogart (Photo: Caity Krone)

EVAN BOGART's SEEKER MUSIC has acquired CHRISTOPHER CROSS' full masters and publishing catalog, and announced a year-round celebration of his music and legacy to build on the smash-success of their 2022 “Summer Of CHRISTOPHER CROSS” campaign. Last week, CROSS' sophomore album, "Another Page," was released in SPATIAL AUDIO for its 40th anniversary, and today a remix campaign and several national events have been planned for spring and summer.

Last year, for the “Summer Of CHRISTOPHER CROSS,” the SEEKER team achieved several new milestones in CROSS’ storied career - including all-time high streaming numbers. Seven of his albums were distributed across streaming services for the first time ever (helping him hit his own peak of 3.27 million monthly SPOTIFY listeners in the process), CROSS’ top songs became available to share across all primary social media platforms, and an independent playlist campaign catapulted his song “In The Blink Of An Eye” into his top songs -- all without any new original music or major tours to help stoke buzz. Additionally, Cross’ classic “Sailing,” sung by JAKE GYLLENHALL in MICHAEL BAY's 2022 summer hit "Ambulance," hit streaming highs behind a SEEKER-led support campaign.

SEEKER will continue to celebrate CROSS’ record-breaking career with a 2023 campaign of releases and activations aimed at bringing his music to audiences in new, original ways.

Said SEEKER MUSIC's EVEN BOGART, “I’ve been a CHRISTOPHER CROSS fan going back to when I was a kid -- I grew up around, and listening to, so many of his contemporaries. He’s an absolute legend!! I’m so proud to have the opportunity to carry his legacy forward and of what we’ve already been able to do with his catalog, and will continue to do this year to keep introducing music fans to CHRIS' incredible songs, and timeless songwriting.”

In addition to the SPATIAL AUDIO release, SEEKER will roll out remastered releases, a year-long remix campaign and a series of interactive events to bring CROSS’ music “IRL” for fans new and old. More details on the remixes -- which will feature some of the biggest names in the electronic music world taking on some of CROSS’ biggest hits -- and the upcoming events will be revealed this spring.

