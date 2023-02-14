Joining The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

PENTATONIX will be honored with a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in the category of Live Performance.

The quintet, consisting of SCOTT HOYING, MITCH GRASSI, KRISTEN MALDONADO, KEVIN OLUSOLA, and MATT SALLEE, will receive their honor from the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE on FEBRUARY 21st.

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Producer ANA MARTINEZ said, “We are thrilled to honor our first a cappella group to the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. PENTATONIX’s melodic music makes their listeners want more and more. Their star will be placed between two of the music world’s most popular performers, Walk of Famers ETTA JAMES and COLE PORTER.”

« see more Net News