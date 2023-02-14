Timbaland (Photo: Marcin Kadziolka / Shutterstock.com)

BEATCLUB, INC., a global music creator marketplace founded by TIMBLALAND and music manager GARY MARELLA, have teamed up with MERCK MERCURIADIS' music investment and song management company, HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT. Under the arrangement, BEATCLUB’s producers and artists, which include JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, J. COLE, MIKE DEAN, MIKE WILL MADE-IT, TIMBALAND, CASH MONEY AP, BOOGZDABEAST and more, can sample songs from the HIPGNOSIS catalog. The deal also includes an investment from HIPGNOSIS, as part of BEAT CLUB’s series A-2 funding round.

HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT founder/CEO MERCURIADIS commented, “TIMBALAND has been an important part of HIPGNOSIS SONGS for many years. His iconic songs and productions define not only hip-hop and R&B, but pop music too. I love what he, GARY and the BEATCLUB team are building, and at a time when interpolation and sampling has never been a more important part of creation and success. I want the greatest creators in the world to have access to our incomparable songs to make them the hits not only of the past but the future as well!”

Added BEATCLUB's TIMBALAND, “MERCK is a disruptor who has turned the music business upside down on its head. His vision of the future of the music creator economy aligns closely with BEATCLUB’s and I couldn’t be happier that we can now call him a partner.”

Said BEATCLUB's MARELLA, “To have HIPGNOSIS as an investor and partner is incredible. BEATCLUB, unlike any other platform in this space, was built for creators by creators. I love that MERCK is always fighting for songwriters' and producer’s rights. Our mission has always been to empower artists, songwriters and producers however we can.”

