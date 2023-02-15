-
KFOR-A/Lincoln, NE FM Translator Simulcast Moves To 101.5 FM
by Perry Michael Simon
February 15, 2023 at 5:44 AM (PT)
ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE has changed FM translators by simulcasting on sister KLMS-A-K268DF (ESPN LINCOLN), which has dropped its Sports format, enabling KFOR programming to air on K268DF's 101.5 FM signal.
The changeover occurred TODAY (2/15).
⏱ REMINDER ⏱️— KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) February 13, 2023
Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, KFOR programming will be MIGRATING from 103.3FM ➡️ 101.5FM.
Please note: Programming will continue to be heard on 1240AM. pic.twitter.com/Px7NCZItLa
Migration ✅— KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) February 15, 2023
Listen now at 101.5 FM, 1240 AM!#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/qkk09YIwqM