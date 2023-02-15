Starts Today

A new SPECIAL OLYMPICS podcast debuts TODAY (2/15) from AUDACY's 2400SPORTS and JRSPORTBRIEF PRODUCTIONS. "AGENTS OF INCLUSION" is hosted by CBS SPORTS RADIO host JR JACKSON and will post weekly.

“We’re delighted to partner with SPECIAL OLYMPICS and JRSPORTBRIEF on content and action that will demonstrate our commitment to genuine inclusion, and will introduce listeners to SPECIAL OLYMPICS athletes on a personal level they haven’t heard before,” said 2400SPORTS VP/Exec. Producer LENA MOSS GLASER. “We’re looking forward to leveraging our reach to raise awareness for the essential work SPECIAL OLYMPICS does throughout the year.”

“I’ve taken my CBS SPORTS RADIO show on the road the past two years with SPECIAL OLYMPICS to promote diversity and inclusion,” said JACKSON. “With the Media for the Movement Tour, we’ve popped up at more than 50 college campuses and professional sports teams to support this message. I’m thrilled to bring together AUDACY and SPECIAL OLYMPICS for programming that will encourage and inspire on a broadened level.”

“Partnering with AUDACY and JRSPORTBRIEF enables our athletes to share a critical message of inclusion among many important audiences even at a grassroots level” said SPECIAL OLYMPICS INTERNATIONAL SVP/Global Communications and Brand Lead JASON TEITLER. “J.R. is more than a friend of SPECIAL OLYMPICS, he is an unwavering advocate for people with intellectual disabilities. With his unmatched storytelling skill and AUDACY’s breadth of distribution, ‘AGENTS OF INCLUSION’ has real potential to change attitudes and behaviors across NORTH AMERICA and beyond.”

