HEART's NANCY WILSON along with her husband, music industry vet GEOFF BYWATER, launched a new management company, ROADCASE MANAGEMENT, late last year, and they signed artist MADISENXOXO as their first client. MADISEN will release a five-song EP, MOTHERSHIP, on APRIL 28th.

MADISEN grew up listening to the ’70s soft rock artists her parents loved and started piano lessons at age four, after showing an early interest in the instrument. While in high school, she studied classical piano and then choral music, which led to her performing with her college’s chamber choir. “That's where I really fell in love with harmonies and singing together with other people,” said MADISEN. “I've tried to incorporate that a lot in my music. I love the way people's voices meld together.”

In college, she started writing her own original music. When the 2020 halt to everyone’s lives happened, MADISEN and partner/producer, JOSH HORINE recorded her backlog of songs. She posted a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making one tune, the swerving, beat-heavy electro tune “Baby in Blue,” to TIKTOK. Unexpectedly, the video went viral. When HALLBERG posted the entire song on SPOTIFY, it continued to rack up streams (currently over 5 million), paving the way for where she is now.

WILSON said, “After so many years of being an artist in this business, I would love to use my experience to help elevate other talented and deserving musicians. I was introduced to MADISENXOXO’s music and fell in love. We had been talking for quite some time about forming a management company and this seemed like the perfect time to launch ROAD CASE MANAGEMENT with MADISENXOXO as our first artist!”

